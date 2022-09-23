MIAMI GARDENS — Tyler Van Dyke was frustrated after Miami’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend, understandably so after the Hurricanes managed just three field goals.
“It starts with me,” Van Dyke said.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:20 am
MIAMI GARDENS — Tyler Van Dyke was frustrated after Miami’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend, understandably so after the Hurricanes managed just three field goals.
“It starts with me,” Van Dyke said.
Thing is, Miami coach Mario Cristobal doesn’t entirely agree with his quarterback. Cristobal’s primary task since taking over at his alma mater has been to instill a culture and team dynamic where everyone shares the credit when things go right and everyone shares the blame when things go wrong.
So, when No. 25 Miami (2-1) closes its nonconference slate by hosting Middle Tennessee State (2-1) on Saturday, Cristobal wants everyone on the Hurricanes’ sideline making the commitment to improve and do more, not just his quarterback.
“I don’t think you point a finger at anybody,” Cristobal said. “That’s not our program. It’s not what we do. You own it completely as an organization. And so, collectively, we have to come up with a better way to score points.”
Miami hasn’t scored a touchdown in its last 14 offensive possessions, going back to the Week 2 win over Southern Miss. The Hurricanes’ defense has more than done its job — giving up four touchdowns on 35 drives so far this season, one of those against Texas A&M coming on a short field following a muffed punt return.
It’s the offense that hasn’t looked crisp and keeps taking injury hits; wide receiver Xavier Restrepo will miss his second consecutive game with an injury, and wide receiver Jacolby George could miss several weeks with an injury that he suffered last week.
“They’re very talented, obviously, on both sides of the ball,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said. “They’re extremely athletic, extremely fast, they’ve got great size, they can run at every position.”
Stockstill knows plenty about Miami. He played quarterback in college at Florida State back in the early days of Bobby Bowden’s tenure and appeared twice in games against Miami, when Howard Schnellenberger was building the Hurricanes toward what became the school’s first national title in 1983.
Stockstill also has faced Cristobal six times; Stockstill and MTSU went 4-2 against FIU when Cristobal coached there. There’s more familiarity as well, given that Stockstill’s daughter worked at Alabama when Cristobal was there coaching under Tide coach Nick Saban.
“I have great respect and admiration for him,” Stockstill said of Cristobal. “He’s done a phenomenal job.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.