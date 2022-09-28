Main Photo

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, center, and defensive back John Torchio, right.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State is striking the right balance.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes, and both top running backs had 100-yard games as the Buckeyes blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.

