COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State is striking the right balance.
C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes, and both top running backs had 100-yard games as the Buckeyes blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 6:04 am
“I thought the tempo and the mix of run and pass today is what we’re looking for,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two touchdown passes, and Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores.
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) controlled the line of scrimmage and scored touchdowns on their first four drives on the way to a 31-7 halftime lead. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn't get closer than 21 points.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 121 yards, and Williams averaged more than 9 yards per carry in rumbling for 101.
“We know how long the season is going to be,” Day said. “When you have two guys going back and forth and back and forth who are unselfish, who understands what it is to be a team, that’s the key.”
Stroud completed 17 of 27 attempts for 281 yards, and also threw an interception for the first time this season. He has 16 touchdown passes in four games.
Egbuka caught scoring passes of 32 and 8 yards, finishing with 118 yards. Julian Fleming also caught a touchdown pass for the Buckeyes.
“In the first half we distributed the ball pretty well, had some good momentum coming out quick, and that’s something we definitely want to do,” Stroud said.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 11 for 20 for 94 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw for another. Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards, including a 75-yard TD romp in the fourth quarter against Ohio State backups.
“We really didn’t get off to a good start,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “We didn’t respond on the field the way we needed to.”
