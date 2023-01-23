Maryland Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) shoots in front of Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped No. 3 Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland for a 58-55 victory on Sunday.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten). They’ve won six straight and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games. Edey had his 16th double-double this season.

