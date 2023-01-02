Fiesta Bowl Football

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston holds the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45.

 ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP PHOTO

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s wild ride has one more stop.

The Horned Frogs are headed to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, about 10 miles from Hollywood, just about the perfect place to end a storybook season for the most improbable College Football Playoff team.

