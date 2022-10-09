Main Photo

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) is knocked off his feet by Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31).

 DOUG McSCHOOLER/AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana 31-10 in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital.

Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since 1976-77.

Recommended for you