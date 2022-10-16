Main Photo

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) chases.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football’s leaders.

