Main Photo

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, catches the ball in front of Youngstown State defensive back D’Marco Augustin.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday.

McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.

Recommended for you