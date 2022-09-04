Main Photo

Michigan running back Blake Corum outruns Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson for a 7-yard touchdown run.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 Saturday.

The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.

