Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up. Florida State opens their season at home against LSU on Sept. 3.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Clemson has been in control of the Atlantic Coast Conference for nearly a decade. Florida State aims to challenge that this fall.

The ninth-ranked Tigers are the preseason favorite after winning the ACC title for the seventh time in eight seasons. The Seminoles, however, are ranked higher in the AP Top 25 (eighth) and picked second to set up the potential for a Clemson-FSU meeting in the title game now that the league has nixed its two-division format.

