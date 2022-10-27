Main Photo

Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.

Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.

