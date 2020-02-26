TALLAHASSEE — Florida State’s home dominance looked shaky as it trailed Louisville by 10 points in the second half.
The Seminoles quickly regrouped and mounted a surge to defend their floor and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference — for now.
Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from the double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.
The Seminoles (24-4, 14-3) moved past the Cardinals into first place in the ACC. They lead Louisville and No. 7 Duke by a half-game in pursuit of their first ACC regular-season championship.
Three games remain, but this victory spoke volumes about FSU’s desire to make it happen.
“We’re here and here to stay,” Forrest said. “We’ve been on the up-and-up basically since my freshman year. We’ve been going out each night and trying to get the respect that we deserve. We just have to keep building on it.”
Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.
The Seminoles’ second-half run came with starters on the bench. Reserve guards Anthony Polite (eight points) and RayQuan Evans (four) were productive offensively and sparked the rally with stifling defense.
“We have been winning games all year with the quality of our depth and our ability to play good defense for long periods of time,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins. Vassell scored 10 points after halftime.
Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than nine minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.