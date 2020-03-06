SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the end, it didn’t matter how infrequently Florida State led Notre Dame.
The No. 7 Seminoles were ahead in the end, earning a 73-71 comeback victory over the Fighting Irish.
Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge and Florida State (25-5, 15-4 ACC)moved closer toward an Atlantic Coast Conference title.
Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles just their second lead all night. Their other lead was 5-4 in the opening minutes.
“We only led for 20 seconds the entire game,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Not very many times you’re gonna win a game on the road in the ACC only leading for 20 seconds in the game.”
Seminoles guard M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 to help his team rally from a 61-48 deficit.
“He had a look in his eye that we felt he was determined to put us on his shoulders,” Hamilton said. “I can’t say enough about his focus and determination.”
Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for Florida State.
Prentiss Hubb’s half-court heave for the Fighting Irish (18-12, 9-10) as time expired hit the back iron. Hubb led Notre Dame with 24 points, scoring 19 in the first half.
John Mooney had his NCAA-leading 25th double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but did not score in the second half.
Dane Goodwin also scored 16 points for the Irish, 14 of those coming after halftime.
“We had opportunities, we had good looks, we had stuff around the bucket that didn’t go in,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after his team scored just 10 points over the final 10 minutes. “You’re gonna have to score more to beat them, gotta try to get it to 80. I thought we were on our way, but they’re just hard to deal with.”
The Irish had won five straight at home.