The “4 Aces” team poses for a picture after winning the team competition of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament. From left to right, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson. Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

WILMINGTON, Del. — Long before the PGA Tour’s postseason opener ended with a winning bogey in a three-hole playoff, the biggest drama was in the clubhouse at the TPC Southwind.

A dozen or so players gathered around a screen to watch the outcome in the first of what figures to be many court fights between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

