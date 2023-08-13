Main Photo

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, calls play as quarterback Jack Miller III looks on during NCAA college football practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

 WILLIE J. ALLEN JR./ ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

GAINESVILLE — Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will be Florida’s starting quarterback when the Gators open the season at Utah later this month.

Coach Billy Napier made the announcement Friday, a day after the team’s first scrimmage of training camp.

