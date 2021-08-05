Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.