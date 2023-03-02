Main Photo

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Miguel Andujar bats in the second inning during a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO

BRADENTON — There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.

The umpires were done with their day’s work after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.

