Main Photo

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, left, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, center, and Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was "somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.

During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, Norman confirmed what he told the Washington Post in a story two months ago. Norman told the Post in June the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous; we’re talking about high nine digits.”

