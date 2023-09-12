US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. 

 MANU FERNANDEZ/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Halfway through a second set that lasted 1 hour, 44 minutes, a test of tenacity as much as talent amid a U.S. Open final as exhausting as it was exhilarating, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev engaged each other in a 32-stroke point.

It was among many such elongated exchanges between two men whose styles are nearly mirror images, and Djokovic capitulated on this one by netting a backhand. He fell to his back and stayed down, chest heaving. The crowd roared. Djokovic sat up but remained on the ground for a bit. The crowd roared more, appreciating the effort, saluting the entertainment.

