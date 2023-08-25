Main Photo

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men’s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament.

 AARON DOSTER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic’s return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 men’s champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men’s quarterfinals again. That was the round in which Alcaraz’s thrilling five-set victory over rival Sinner last year ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

