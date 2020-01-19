OKLAHOMA CITY — Kendrick Nunn continues to make good things happen for the Miami Heat.
The rookie guard scored 22 points to help the Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Friday night.
Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort Wednesday in a win over San Antonio. Against the Thunder, he made 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers.
Heat forward Jimmy Butler said Nunn’s success and confidence come from hard work.
“Whether you’re on the defensive end and you’re working on the schemes of everything, or it’s the offense and you’re getting in your bag and you’re working on shooting the ball — he’s constantly in the gym working on his game,” Butler said. “He will be in this league for a while.”
Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Even with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Heat had struggled a bit on the road. They evened their record at 11-11 away from home.
“This is a good one for sure,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “This is a tough place to win.”
Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.
Miami led 61-47 at halftime behind 16 points from Adebayo on 7-for-8 shooting. The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a 92-78 edge.
Miami expanded its lead to 105-83 with 8 minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Paul with just over 2 minutes remaining but never got closer.
“Home teams are always going to make a run,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This team is too good, too well coached, too many good players — it’s not going to be just a runaway going down the stretch. But you can see our effort level, and you know the ice that the guys are putting on right now — it’s well earned.”