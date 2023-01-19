Main Photo

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (88) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) watches during overtime.

 NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Nylander added an assist for a three-point performance and Auston Matthews, Dryden Hunt and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto.

Recommended for you