Nationals Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader, right, celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP PHOTO

Injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees as they get ready to begin their AL East title defense.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that outfielder Harrison Bader has an oblique issue. The injury puts Bader’s availability for opening day in doubt.

