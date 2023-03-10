Main Photo

Ohio State’s Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) shoots as Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament.

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO — Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin 65-57 on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday.

