Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.

Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot.

