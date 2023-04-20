Main Photo

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani heads for home after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani followed Babe Ruth’s example and homered on the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium.

When the two-way star finished circling the bases and reached the Los Angeles Angels dugout, he was met by Brett Phillips, who placed a kabuto helmet on his head, modeled on one used by ancient Japanese warriors.

