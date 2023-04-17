FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all-time record with her 28th career perfect-10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title — the top-ranked Sooner’ sixth in the last nine years — Saturday at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships.

Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the second-ranked Gators. Audrey Davis scored a 9.900 on the floor before teammate Jordan Bowers — who soared high on a double pike during a spectacular routine — earned the event’s top score of 9.950 to help the Sooners take control.

