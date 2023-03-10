Main Photo

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) reaccts as forward Hayden Brown (10) consoles as an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi. Mississiippi won 67-61.

 JOHN AMIS/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman backup Amaree Abram scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points and Mississippi beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament.

James White added 10 points and gathered 10 rebounds for Ole Miss which had a 41-31 rebounding advantage. The Rebels made 25 of 59-shot attempts (42.4%) including 9 of 22 (40.9%) from 3-point range.

