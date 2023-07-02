Main Photo

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Michael Soroka works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

“It’s very fun to watch,” Soroka said. “It’s the best offense I’ve ever seen.”

Recommended for you