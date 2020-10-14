Meghan Duggan, the 2018 Olympic gold medal-winning hockey captain, retired Tuesday after a career in which she was at the forefront of the U.S. women’s players boycott over wages and equitable support that led to a new contract and a brighter spotlight on the sport.
Duggan’s resume includes that title in Pyeongchang in her final international tournament and seven consecutive world championship gold medals, a first by any American men’s or women’s player, plus with two silver medals at the Olympics and one at worlds.
She recorded 75 points (45 goals and 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform and helped transform the culture after a gut-wrenching overtime loss to archrival Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Sochi Games.
“I think that span from 2014 to 2018 was probably the most crucial years for our program,” longtime teammate and friend Kacey Bellamy said. “Meghan had such a hand in the way she led our team and the change in culture that we had to do in order to be successful, and that’s one of the main reasons why we won gold in 2018.”
Duggan’s legacy off the ice will be defined by something she did a year earlier when players threatened to boycott the 2017 world championships on home ice over compensation, especially in non-Olympic years. She helped spearhead negotiations with USA Hockey and was a spokeswoman for the team while they were ongoing before a four-year deal was reached.
In the middle of those talks, Duggan spoke up among the leadership group and said she would call every single player on the national team to explain the situation and spent all day on the phone with players and parents because she felt it was her duty as captain.
“Our team was not going to be able to be replaced,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said. “When I think of that time frame and that pivotal moment and we were in the thick of it and she did that, when you think of a captain on your team and a leader on your team, you want someone that’s willing to do things that no one else is willing to do.”