CORAL GABLES — Norchad Omier scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 87-61 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

Jordan Miller added 19 points and nine rebounds for Miami (3-0), which shot 53% (35 of 66) from the field. Wooga Poplar finished with 15 points that included a pair of dunks in the second half. Bensley Joseph made three of the Hurricanes' seven 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

