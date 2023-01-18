Main Photo

Syracuse center Mounir Hima gets the ball away from Miami forward Norchad Omier (15).

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES — Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 17 Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse 82-78.

Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.

