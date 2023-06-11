Main Photo

Florida’s Josh Rivera, a former Avon Park Red Devil, celebrates a two-run home run against South Carolina during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

Oregon pulled off the biggest comeback in the history of super regionals to move within a win of reaching the College World Series for the first time in 69 years, and Duke edged closer to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s final eight in 62 years.

No. 2 national seed Florida and TCU also won their super regional openers Friday and are one victory away from clinching spots in the CWS beginning next week in Omaha, Nebraska.

