Main Photo

Baltimore Orioles’ Jorge Mateo, right, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt on a sacrifice fly by Adley Rutschman during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 on Friday night.

Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays.

