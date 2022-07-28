Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Yu Chang, left, makes a catch before tagging out Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman (35) trying to move to second base on a pitch that bounced off Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Colin Poche to undo a marvelous start by Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan and carry the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the Rays on Tuesday night.

McClanahan pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and was lifted with a 3-2 lead after throwing 81 pitches on a humid night. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the move was made because McClanahan had started only once (except for the All-Star Game last week) since July 13.

