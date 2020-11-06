Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 82F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.