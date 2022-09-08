Main Photo

Orlando City’s Benji Michel, left, and Arsenal’s Rob Holding try to get control of a head ball during the second half of a Florida Cup friendly soccer match.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Orlando City’s pursuit of its first trophy in the U.S. Open Cup is personal for Benji Michel, who grew up in Orlando and was signed by the Lions as a homegrown player.

“It means everything. I mean, this is why we fight, this is what our job is,” he said. “We don’t just play to play, we want to play to win trophies. And we have an amazing opportunity.”

