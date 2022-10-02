Main Photo

University of Central Florida students evacuate an apartment complex near the campus that was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks.

The Magic aren’t losing sight of that.

Recommended for you