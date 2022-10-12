Main Photo

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) advances the ball downcourt.

 GARETH PATTERSON/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability.

A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.

