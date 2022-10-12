ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability.
A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
“Everybody’s got to take accountability, man,” Anthony said. “That’s the first step to being great.”
Greatness is the goal for Orlando. The team knows that turning a franchise’s fortunes around is a process, and so far, they seem to be welcoming it. The Magic went 22-60 last season and got their biggest victory a month after the final game — the win in the draft lottery and the right to draft Duke’s Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick.
Still, they might not contend this season. Injuries remain a concern: Jonathan Isaac hasn't played in two years, Markelle Fultz missed camp with a broken toe and 2021's No. 5 pick in Jalen Suggs is already down with a knee injury and no timetable for a return.
But the Magic should be better.
“There’s going to be ups and downs,” Banchero said. “It’s 82 games. You’re not going to have a good game every game.”
Banchero — whose lone college season was Mike Krzyzewski’s last with the Blue Devils — played two games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and didn’t disappoint. Orlando shut him down at that point, not wanting to risk any injury and believing he’d gotten enough of a first taste of the NBA game to get him ready for camp.
“The great part of what he went through in college was it was Coach K’s farewell tour for every arena he walked into,” Mosley said. “There was always a level of pressure. He has a tattoo on his arm that says ‘No pressure.’ ... He understands what it is.”
Banchero and fellow rookie Caleb Houstan, the second-round pick, were initiated over the summer into how Mosley wants things done. Most of Orlando’s other players already know Mosley’s plans, and that continuity should help the coach entering his second season.
“We asked our guys to be great decision makers and sometimes that has to do with not just the basketball in their hands, but it has to do with off the ball — when you’re cutting, when you’re moving, when you’re creating space for your teammate,” Mosley said. “All those things are coming into play because we walked through all of that through camp last year and throughout the entire year. So now we’ll be able to hit home on those even more.”