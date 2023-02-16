Main Photo

Fans dance to the music during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game.

 REED HOFFMANN/AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans lined up Wednesday to get a prime spot in downtown Kansas City as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in four NFL seasons.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes were riding in double-decker buses, joined by teammates, family and Chiefs officials, in front of fans standing up to 10 people deep as the parade rolled down a main downtown street on the way to a rally at Union Station.

