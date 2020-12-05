MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins are in contention for their first AFC East title since 2008, which would ensure their first playoff berth since 2016, which would give them a shot at their first postseason win since 2000, none of which coach Brian Flores wants to think, talk, read or hear about.
He’s too focused on sustaining momentum resulting from the long-struggling franchise’s recent turnaround.
“In this league, I don’t think you’re ever really over the hump,” Flores says. “There are just so many good teams. The league is built for parity, and there are a lot of good players.
“I think once you think you’re over the hump is when you go back under the hump.”
Flores believes no game is a gimme, not even for a Miami team that has won six of seven to improve to 7-4. The Dolphins are 11-point favorites, but they could be back under the hump unless they take seriously Sunday’s matchup against perennially woeful Cincinnati (2-8-1).