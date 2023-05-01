Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico of Spain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

 DARKO BANDIC/AP PHOTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez took advantage of a fortunately timed safety car to beat his teammate Max Verstappen to the victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, adding it to the sprint he secured the day before, as Red Bull kept up its winning start to 2023.

Pérez took the lead when he managed to save time pitting during a safety car period after Verstappen had come in a lap earlier.

