Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba (11) is defended by Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (0).

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game.

