Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) gets a rebound as Florida State center Naheem McLeod (24) looks on in.

 PHIL SEARS/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Miami’s nine-game losing streak to Florida State was a major source of frustration for coach Jim Larranaga. The Hurricanes made sure it is now history.

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

