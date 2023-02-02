Main Photo

Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) attempts to pass the ball between Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) and forward Norchad Omier (15).

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES — Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them.

Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 92-83 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

