Main Photo

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicks into high gear from late June into the summer stretch of races.

 IMSA PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH – Per usual following the 24 Hours of Le Mans break, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicks into high gear from late June into the summer stretch of races. After four race weekends in five months where the five classes have raced for points anywhere from one to four times, there’s now a run of five weekends in the next two months, through the end of August.

Here’s a look at the season so far by class, points and where things sit before this run from Watkins Glen International this week onto Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Lime Rock Park, Road America and VIRginia International Raceway in July and August.

