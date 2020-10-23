Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart held up two crossed fingers for luck in predicting he would have enough players available at No. 22 Marshall on Saturday.
“Right now, in the world we live in, you never know,” Taggart said.
Florida Atlantic has seen one disruption after another during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Owls (1-0, 1-0 Conference USA) had five of their first six games postponed or canceled. The only one they’ve actually played was a 21-17 victory at home over Charlotte on Oct. 3, the first win for their new coach.
Florida Atlantic reported 27 positive virus cases the week that their Oct. 10 game against Southern Mississippi was postponed. There were several more confirmed cases among players a week ago when the Owls were idle. And Taggart said Monday two more players who had previously been in isolation tested positive for the virus.
Now comes the Owls’ first road trip — fingers crossed — against a Top 25 team that should be quite the challenge.
It’s also a test in preparation for the Thundering Herd (4-0, 2-0).
With FAU playing only one game so far, it didn’t give Marshall a lot to look over. So Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and his staff went back to watch film from when Taggart was the coach at Florida State and when FAU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt held the same position at Oregon a few years back.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” Holliday said.
Marshall has brushed off the cancellation of three of its own games, reentering the national polls this week following a one-week stay at No. 25 in September after beating then-No. 23 Appalachian State.
Marshall has the nation’s fifth-best defense, allowing 273 yards per game, while scoring at least 35 points in the past two contests behind redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells whose played beyond his years.
“They don’t do a lot but they do it really well,” Taggart said. “It’s going to be a big-time challenge for us. The quarterback, he’s the engine behind that. He can make all the throws and he’s pretty good with his feet.”