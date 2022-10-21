Main Photo

Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) and Florida Panthers center Colin White (6) scuffle.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season.

Recommended for you