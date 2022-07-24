Main Photo

Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their careers.

 

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had the best years of their career this past season.

And now they’re changing places in an NHL blockbuster.

