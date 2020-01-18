SUNRISE — Sam Montembeault came off the bench to help the Florida Panthers hang on for a win.
Brian Boyle scored the eventual winning goal and the Panthers held off a late surge to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night to win their third straight game.
Montembeault made 23 saves for the Panthers after entering the game with 9:55 left in the first. Chris Driedger started in goal for the Panthers and made four saves before he injured his right leg.
Montembeault was recalled from Springfield of the AHL last Sunday, loaned back on Monday, and then recalled Wednesday.
“I had three flights in three days: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” Montembault said. “Obviously, I wasn’t expecting to play in this one, but it turns out we played very well and we had a good win.”
Mike Matheson, Frank Vatrano and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau, who set the franchise points record in last Sunday’s 8-4 win over Toronto, recorded an assist on Dadonov’s goal.
“He did what he had to do,” coach Joel Quenneville said of Montembeault. “You lose some momentum in a game like that, but he was composed and did what he had to do.”