Main Photo

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) talks to his teammates after scoring a goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Reminders of this run to the Stanley Cup Final will be everywhere when next season starts for the Florida Panthers. There will be a new banner to celebrate the Eastern Conference championship. There will inevitably be a highlight video recapping the best moments of this postseason.

There will also be scars. Missed games. And a lot of rehabbing.

Recommended for you